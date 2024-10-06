flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1834 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 3 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,329)
  • Weight1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter15,75 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC292,400

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1834
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 901 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Via - September 30, 2024
SellerVia
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 280 RUB
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
SellerRauch
DateJune 23, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

