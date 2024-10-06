NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1834 (Nassau, William)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,329)
- Weight1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
- Diameter15,75 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC292,400
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1834
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 901 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 280 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections