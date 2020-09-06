flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1833 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 3 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,329)
  • Weight1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter15,75 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC41,800

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1833
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 8, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 21, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

