3 Kreuzer 1833 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,329)
- Weight1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
- Diameter15,75 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC41,800
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1833
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 8, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
