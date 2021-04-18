flag
Nassau Period: 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1832 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 3 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,329)
  • Weight1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter15,75 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC387,800

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1832
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 6, 2016.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
SellerWAG
DateNovember 6, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

