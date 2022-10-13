NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1828 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,285)
- Weight1,28 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3648 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC307,900
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1828
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William
