flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1828 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 3 Kreuzer 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,285)
  • Weight1,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3648 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC307,900

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1828
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1828All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions