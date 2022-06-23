NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1827 (Nassau, William)
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJune 4, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
