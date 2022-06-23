3 Kreuzer 1827 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1)