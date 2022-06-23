flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1827 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 3 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,285)
  • Weight1,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3648 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC308,100

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1827
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - June 4, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJune 4, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1827 at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJuly 3, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
