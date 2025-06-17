NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1826 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,285)
- Weight1,28 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3648 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC351,500
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1826
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1826 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 17. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
