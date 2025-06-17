flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1826 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 3 Kreuzer 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,285)
  • Weight1,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3648 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC351,500

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1826
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1826 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 17. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1826 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1826All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions