NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1822 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 3 Kreuzer 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,285)
  • Weight1,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3648 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC671,070

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1822
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1822 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR

