NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1819 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 3 Kreuzer 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,295)
  • Weight1,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
  • Diameter18,6 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC927,720

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1819
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1819 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 982 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1819 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

