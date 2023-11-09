NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1819 (Nassau, William)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,295)
- Weight1,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
- Diameter18,6 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC927,720
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1819
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1819 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 982 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
