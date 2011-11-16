flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1818 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 3 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,295)
  • Weight1,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
  • Diameter18,6 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC675,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1818
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place August 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 12, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
SellerWAG
DateAugust 10, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

