3 Kreuzer 1817 (Nassau, William)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,295)
  • Weight1,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
  • Diameter18,6 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC259,360

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1817
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 62227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26. Bidding took place July 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Heritage - July 14, 2016
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Heritage - July 14, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 14, 2016
ConditionG6 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 26 USD
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 25, 2015
ConditionG6 NGC
Selling price
