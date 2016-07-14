NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1817 (Nassau, William)
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 62227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26. Bidding took place July 14, 2016.
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
