3 Kreuzer 1817 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 62227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26. Bidding took place July 14, 2016.

Сondition G (2) Condition (slab) G6 (2) Service NGC (2)