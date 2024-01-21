flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/2 Gulden 1839 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 1/2 Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC108,400

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1839
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Eichsfelder Münzhandel - January 21, 2024
SellerEichsfelder Münzhandel
DateJanuary 21, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
SellerMöller
DateJune 13, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
SellerWAG
DateApril 10, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 14, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 4, 2017
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 4, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 8, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 7, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1839All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 1/2 GuldenNumismatic auctions