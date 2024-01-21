NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/2 Gulden 1839 (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC108,400
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1839
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
