1/2 Gulden 1839 (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (8) VF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Eichsfelder Münzhandel (1)

Grün (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (3)

Künker (5)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (1)