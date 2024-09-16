flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/2 Gulden 1838 (Nassau, William)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC108,400

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1838
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1788 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - September 23, 2023
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateSeptember 23, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateMarch 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 5, 2020
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateMarch 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 5, 2020
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateMarch 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJuly 19, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
SellerNumimarket
DateMay 14, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - January 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJanuary 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

