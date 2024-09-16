NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/2 Gulden 1838 (Nassau, William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC108,400
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1838
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1788 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateSeptember 23, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJanuary 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
