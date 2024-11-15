flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Ducat 1818 CT (Nassau, William)

Obverse Ducat 1818 CT - Gold Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Ducat 1818 CT - Gold Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC501

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1818
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Ducat 1818 with mark CT. This gold coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,800. Bidding took place June 21, 2005.

Сondition
Service
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 15, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
5353 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
3389 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
SellerStack's
DateMarch 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
SellerSINCONA
DateJune 9, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 25, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 23, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 9, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2013
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 25, 2013
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
SellerMöller
DateMay 7, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
SellerKünker
DateOctober 31, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
SellerKünker
DateOctober 31, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1818 CT at auction Künker - January 28, 2010
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 28, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

