NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Ducat 1818 CT (Nassau, William)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- MetalGold (0,986)
- Weight3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC501
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationDucat
- Year1818
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Ducat 1818 with mark CT. This gold coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,800. Bidding took place June 21, 2005.
Сondition
Service
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
3389 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections