Ducat 1818 CT (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Ducat 1818 with mark CT. This gold coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,800. Bidding took place June 21, 2005.

Сondition AU (7) XF (16) VF (2) No grade (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (14)

Möller (1)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Westfälische (1)