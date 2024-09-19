flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1838 (Nassau, William)

Obverse Kreuzer 1838 - Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Kreuzer 1838 - Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,5 - 4,1 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC268,800

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1838
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1838 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1838 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1838 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1838 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1838 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1838 at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Nassau Kreuzer 1838 at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
SellerCOINSNET
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Nassau Kreuzer 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1838All Nassau coinsNassau copper coinsNassau coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions