NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1838 (Nassau, William)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,5 - 4,1 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC268,800
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1838
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1838 . This copper coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections