Kreuzer 1818 L "Type 1817-1818" (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1818 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (1) Service NGC (4)