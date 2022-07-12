flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1818 L "Type 1817-1818" (Nassau, William)

Obverse Kreuzer 1818 L "Type 1817-1818" - Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Kreuzer 1818 L "Type 1817-1818" - Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,2 - 5,6 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC84,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1818
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1818 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Nassau Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 12, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Nassau Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 12, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJune 28, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Heritage - July 26, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 26, 2012
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

