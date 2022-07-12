NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1818 L "Type 1817-1818" (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,2 - 5,6 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC84,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1818
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1818 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.
Service
SellerHeritage
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 12, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
