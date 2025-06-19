NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z (Nassau, William)
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 with mark Z. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
