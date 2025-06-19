flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z (Nassau, William)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z - Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z - Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,3 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,210,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1822
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 with mark Z. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - March 31, 2025
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateMarch 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Stephen Album - March 24, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 24, 2025
ConditionMS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction WDA - MiM - November 28, 2024
SellerWDA - MiM
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Schulman - June 16, 2021
SellerSchulman
DateJune 16, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

