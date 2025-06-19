1/4 Kreuzer 1822 Z (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1822 with mark Z. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

