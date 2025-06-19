NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,3 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC4,932,300
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1819
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 with mark Z. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2764 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
