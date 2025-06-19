flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z (Nassau, William)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z - Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z - Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,3 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,932,300

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1819
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 with mark Z. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2764 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Stephen Album - March 24, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 24, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateApril 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

