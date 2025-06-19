1/4 Kreuzer 1819 Z (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 with mark Z. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2764 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

