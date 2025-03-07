NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L (Nassau, William)
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 62222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 84. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.
