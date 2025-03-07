flag
Nassau
Period:
1808-1864

1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L (Nassau, William)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L - Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L - Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,3 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC493,392

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1819
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (27)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 62222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 84. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 7, 2024
ConditionMS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionMS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 10, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
SellerNumedux
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 30, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1819 L at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
SellerKatz
DateNovember 30, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
