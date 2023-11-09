flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L (Nassau, William)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L - Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L - Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: KM NUMIS

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,3 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC894,480

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1818
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2576 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
SellerCoinhouse
DateSeptember 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

