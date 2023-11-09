NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L (Nassau, William)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,3 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC894,480
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1818
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintLimburg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2576 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
