1/4 Kreuzer 1818 L (Nassau, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1818 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2576 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (7)