NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/4 Kreuzer 1817 L (Nassau, William)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 L - Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 L - Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,3 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC432,900

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1817
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintLimburg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 12. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 L at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 L at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 L at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 L at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 L at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 L at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 L at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 L at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 L at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
