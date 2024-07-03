NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" (Nassau, William)
- MetalSilver (0,871)
- Weight29,527 g
- Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- CountryNassau
- PeriodWilliam
- DenominationThaler
- Year1831
- RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint". This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place July 11, 2021.
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
1483 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
