NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" (Nassau, William)

Obverse Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, WilliamReverse Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,871)
  • Weight29,527 g
  • Pure silver (0,8269 oz) 25,718 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodWilliam
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1831
  • RulerWilliam (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint". This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place July 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateJuly 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
1344 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
1483 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
SellerWAG
DateAugust 27, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
SellerMöller
DateDecember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
SellerMöller
DateJune 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJuly 11, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 17, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2019
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1831 "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
