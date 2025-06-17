flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1812 CT L "Type 1812-1815" (Nassau, Frederick William)

Obverse Thaler 1812 CT L "Type 1812-1815" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick WilliamReverse Thaler 1812 CT L "Type 1812-1815" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter39 - 40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1812
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposePattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1812 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5093 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionMS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

