Thaler 1812 CT L "Type 1812-1815" (Nassau, Frederick William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter39 - 40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick William
- DenominationThaler
- Year1812
- RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposePattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1812 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5093 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
