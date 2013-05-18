Thaler 1815 CT L "Type 1812-1815" (Nassau, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1815 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3224 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3)