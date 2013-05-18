flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1815 CT L "Type 1812-1815" (Nassau, Frederick William)

Obverse Thaler 1815 CT L "Type 1812-1815" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick WilliamReverse Thaler 1815 CT L "Type 1812-1815" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC25,260

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1815
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1815 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3224 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Nassau Thaler 1815 CT L at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
1669 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1815 CT L at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1815 CT L at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 18, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
1734 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1815 CT L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2007
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 11, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1815 CT L at auction Künker - September 29, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2006
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1815 CT L at auction Künker - June 21, 2006
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
