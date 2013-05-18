NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1815 CT L "Type 1812-1815" (Nassau, Frederick William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC25,260
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick William
- DenominationThaler
- Year1815
- RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1815 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3224 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 18, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
1734 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections