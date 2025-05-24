flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1813 CT L (Nassau, Frederick William)

Obverse Thaler 1813 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick WilliamReverse Thaler 1813 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick William

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC42,273

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1813
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1813 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Dorotheum - November 15, 2024
SellerDorotheum
DateNovember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
SellerStack's
DateNovember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 5, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
