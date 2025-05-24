NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1813 CT L (Nassau, Frederick William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC42,273
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick William
- DenominationThaler
- Year1813
- RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1813 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123...5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections