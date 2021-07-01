Thaler 1815 CT L "Type 1809-1815" (Nassau, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1815 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)