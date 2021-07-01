NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1815 CT L "Type 1809-1815" (Nassau, Frederick William)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter39 - 40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick William
- DenominationThaler
- Year1815
- RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1815 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
38080 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections