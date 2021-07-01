flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1815 CT L "Type 1809-1815" (Nassau, Frederick William)

Obverse Thaler 1815 CT L "Type 1809-1815" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick WilliamReverse Thaler 1815 CT L "Type 1809-1815" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter39 - 40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1815
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1815 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1815 CT L at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
21322 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1815 CT L at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1815 CT L at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
38080 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1815 CT L at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
SellerPalombo
DateNovember 17, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1815 CT L at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
