NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1812 CT L "Type 1809-1815". Patterned edge (Nassau, Frederick William)

Variety:Patterned edge

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter39 - 40 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1812
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1812 with mark CT L. Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4053 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place March 8, 2005.

Сondition
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - March 12, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - February 5, 2009
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 5, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - March 14, 2007
SellerKünker
DateMarch 14, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - March 8, 2005
SellerKünker
DateMarch 8, 2005
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2004
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction UBS - January 27, 2004
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 27, 2004
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

