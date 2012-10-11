Thaler 1812 CT L "Type 1809-1815". Patterned edge (Nassau, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1812 with mark CT L. Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4053 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place March 8, 2005.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (2)