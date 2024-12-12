NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1812 CT L "Type 1809-1815". Edge Inscription (Nassau, Frederick William)
Variety:Edge Inscription
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter39 - 40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick William
- DenominationThaler
- Year1812
- RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (34)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1812 with mark CT L. Edge Inscription. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2759 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
1208 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
