Thaler 1812 CT L "Type 1809-1815". Edge Inscription (Nassau, Frederick William)

Variety:Edge Inscription

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter39 - 40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1812
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (34)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1812 with mark CT L. Edge Inscription. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2759 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
1208 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction WCN - October 31, 2024
SellerWCN
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 5, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 24, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
