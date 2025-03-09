Thaler 1811 CT L (Nassau, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1811 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1522 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (22) XF (49) VF (33) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (4) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (14)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (3)

iNumis (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (31)

Möller (6)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Negrini (2)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (6)

WAG (3)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)