NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1811 CT L (Nassau, Frederick William)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter39 - 40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick William
- DenominationThaler
- Year1811
- RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1811 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1522 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMyntauktioner i Sverige AB
DateApril 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 3800 SEK
123...6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
