flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1811 CT L (Nassau, Frederick William)

Obverse Thaler 1811 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick WilliamReverse Thaler 1811 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick William

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter39 - 40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1811
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1811 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1522 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 26, 2025
SellerMyntauktioner i Sverige AB
DateApril 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 3800 SEK
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction WCN - March 27, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMarch 27, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 491 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction WCN - December 19, 2024
SellerWCN
DateDecember 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
SellerRauch
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
SellerNegrini
DateJanuary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Negrini - October 1, 2022
SellerNegrini
DateOctober 1, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of Frederick WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1811All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins ThalerNumismatic auctions