NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1810 CT L (Nassau, Frederick William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter39 - 40 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick William
- DenominationThaler
- Year1810
- RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1810 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,025. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 25, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
