Thaler 1810 CT L (Nassau, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1810 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,025. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (5) VF (3)