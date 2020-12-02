flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1810 CT L (Nassau, Frederick William)

Obverse Thaler 1810 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick WilliamReverse Thaler 1810 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter39 - 40 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1810
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1810 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,025. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau Thaler 1810 CT L at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
SellerFelzmann
DateDecember 2, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1810 CT L at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 25, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1810 CT L at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
SellerMöller
DateNovember 20, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1810 CT L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
1383 $
Price in auction currency 1025 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1810 CT L at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1810 CT L at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1810 CT L at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1810 CT L at auction Künker - March 15, 2001
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2001
ConditionVF
