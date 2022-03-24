flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1809 L. Palm branch (Nassau, Frederick William)

Variety:Palm branch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter39 - 40 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1809 with mark L. Palm branch. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2047 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place April 25, 2013.

Сondition
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
1541 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
SellerFelzmann
DateJuly 1, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
2296 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 9, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 26, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
SellerMöller
DateNovember 20, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

