Thaler 1809 L. Palm branch (Nassau, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1809 with mark L. Palm branch. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2047 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place April 25, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5)