NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1809 L. Palm branch (Nassau, Frederick William)
Variety:Palm branch
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter39 - 40 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick William
- DenominationThaler
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1809 with mark L. Palm branch. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2047 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place April 25, 2013.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections