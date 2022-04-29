Thaler 1809 L. Oak branch (Nassau, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1809 with mark L. Oak branch. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2006.

