NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1809 L. Oak branch (Nassau, Frederick William)

Variety:Oak branch

Obverse Thaler 1809 L Oak branch - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick WilliamReverse Thaler 1809 L Oak branch - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter39 - 40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC42,273

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1809 with mark L. Oak branch. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2006.

Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
889 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
SellerStack's
DateAugust 7, 2020
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 1, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - December 18, 2013
SellerKünker
DateDecember 18, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
SellerKünker
DateNovember 20, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 24, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price

