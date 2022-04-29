NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1809 L. Oak branch (Nassau, Frederick William)
Variety:Oak branch
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter39 - 40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC42,273
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick William
- DenominationThaler
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (33)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1809 with mark L. Oak branch. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2006.
Сondition
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections