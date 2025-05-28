NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/2 Thaler 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight14,032 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6887 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC14,490
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick William
- Denomination1/2 Thaler
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
2731 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CHF
12
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
