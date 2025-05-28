1/2 Thaler 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

