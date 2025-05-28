flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/2 Thaler 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick William)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick WilliamReverse 1/2 Thaler 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight14,032 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6887 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC14,490

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • Denomination1/2 Thaler
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Möller - May 28, 2025
SellerMöller
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
2731 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CHF
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 24, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 25, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJuly 19, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 3, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJuly 3, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
SellerKünker
DateOctober 8, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
