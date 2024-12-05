flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

20 Kreuzer 1810 L (Nassau, Frederick William)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1810 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick WilliamReverse 20 Kreuzer 1810 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1810
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1810 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMarch 27, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 22, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 13, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 19, 2007
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateOctober 19, 2007
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2000
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2000
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 21, 1999
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateOctober 21, 1999
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

