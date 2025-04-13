20 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 20, 2018.

