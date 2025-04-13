flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

20 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick William)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick WilliamReverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Klondike Auction - April 13, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
SellerKlondike Auction
DateJanuary 10, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
SellerKlondike Auction
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateNovember 20, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 15, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 24, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
SellerRauch
DateFebruary 23, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
SellerMöller
DateApril 19, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 26, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2015
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 14, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
SellerMöller
DateDecember 12, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

