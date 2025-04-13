NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
20 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick William)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,583)
- Weight6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick William
- Denomination20 Kreuzer
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerKlondike Auction
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
