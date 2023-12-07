10 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) XF (6) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)