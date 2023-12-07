flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

10 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick William)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick WilliamReverse 10 Kreuzer 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick William

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • Denomination10 Kreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
2368 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 1, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 22, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
SellerMöller
DateMay 7, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2012
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 3, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 18, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2006
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 11, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

