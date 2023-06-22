flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler no date (1815) L "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" (Nassau, Frederick William)

Obverse Thaler no date (1815) L "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick WilliamReverse Thaler no date (1815) L "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick William
  • DenominationThaler
  • Yearno date (1815)
  • RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler no date (1815) "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1840 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition
Nassau Thaler no date (1815) L "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
21983 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Nassau Thaler no date (1815) L "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
30799 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Nassau Thaler no date (1815) L "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler no date (1815) L "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1815) L "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 6, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler no date (1815) L "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1815) L "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 27, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1815 "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of Frederick WilliamCoins of Nassau in 1815All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins ThalerNumismatic auctions