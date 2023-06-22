Thaler no date (1815) L "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" (Nassau, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler no date (1815) "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1840 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (1)