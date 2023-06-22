NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler no date (1815) L "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" (Nassau, Frederick William)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick William
- DenominationThaler
- Yearno date (1815)
- RulerFrederick William (Prince of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler no date (1815) "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein" with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1840 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1815 "Visiting the mint in Ehrenbreitstein", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections