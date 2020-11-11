flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Thaler 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC42,273

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
2539 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
