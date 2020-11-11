NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC42,273
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationThaler
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections