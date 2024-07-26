Thaler 1813 CT L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1813 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2945 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (10) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

GINZA (1)

Grün (3)

Künker (8)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (2)

WAG (3)