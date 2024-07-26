flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1813 CT L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1813 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Thaler 1813 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC42,273

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1813
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1813 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2945 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2019
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 1, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction GINZA - November 18, 2017
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 9, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateJuly 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction UBS - January 27, 2004
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 27, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction UBS - September 15, 2003
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 15, 2003
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1813 CT L at auction Künker - June 18, 2003
SellerKünker
DateJune 18, 2003
ConditionAU
Selling price
