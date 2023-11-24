flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1812 CT L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1812 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Thaler 1812 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1812
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1812 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2577 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Heritage - April 29, 2021
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Heritage - April 29, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 24, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 13, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 13, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 12, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 26, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
SellerWAG
DateOctober 2, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJuly 14, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 19, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateApril 16, 2014
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Rauch - September 20, 2013
SellerRauch
DateSeptember 20, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction CNG - September 18, 2013
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1812 CT L at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of Frederick AugustusCoins of Nassau in 1812All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins ThalerNumismatic auctions