NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1812 CT L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationThaler
- Year1812
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1812 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2577 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerHeritage
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections