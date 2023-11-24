Thaler 1812 CT L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1812 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2577 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

