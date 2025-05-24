NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1811 CT L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC41,310
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationThaler
- Year1811
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (149)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1811 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1740 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
