NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1811 CT L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1811 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Thaler 1811 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC41,310

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1811
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1811 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1740 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Möller - November 20, 2024
SellerMöller
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
SellerStack's
DateNovember 1, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2023
SellerDorotheum
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 25, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
SellerWAG
DateAugust 27, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 20, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Nassau Thaler 1811 CT L at auction Frühwald - June 28, 2025
SellerFrühwald
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

