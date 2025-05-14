NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1810 CT L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,600
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationThaler
- Year1810
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1810 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1890 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.
