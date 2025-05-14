Thaler 1810 CT L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1810 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1890 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)