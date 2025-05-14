flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1810 CT L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1810 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Thaler 1810 CT L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,600

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1810
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1810 with mark CT L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1890 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

Сondition
Nassau Thaler 1810 CT L at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1810 CT L at auction Künker - September 30, 2002
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2002
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
