NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1809 L. Oak branch (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Variety:Oak branch

Obverse Thaler 1809 L Oak branch - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Thaler 1809 L Oak branch - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC42,273

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1809 with mark L. Oak branch. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 9, 2021
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 26, 2021
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateOctober 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 29, 2021
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateJune 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Bertolami - September 27, 2020
SellerBertolami
DateSeptember 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
3188 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 27, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price

Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price

Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price

Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price

Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price

Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price

Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price

Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price

Nassau Thaler 1809 L at auction Künker - March 8, 2005
SellerKünker
DateMarch 8, 2005
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

