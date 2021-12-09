NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1809 L. Oak branch (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Variety:Oak branch
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC42,273
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationThaler
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1809 with mark L. Oak branch. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerBertolami
DateSeptember 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
