Thaler 1809 L. Oak branch (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1809 with mark L. Oak branch. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (7)