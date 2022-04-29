flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

5 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 5 Kreuzer 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 5 Kreuzer 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight1,95 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,975 g
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination5 Kreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

