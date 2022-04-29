5 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)