NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
5 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight1,95 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,975 g
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination5 Kreuzer
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintDarmstadt
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
