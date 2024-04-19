flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

5 Kreuzer 1808 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 5 Kreuzer 1808 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 5 Kreuzer 1808 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight1,95 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,975 g
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination5 Kreuzer
  • Year1808
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
583 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 2, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 22, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 30, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 17, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 7, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
SellerMöller
DateMay 7, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
SellerMöller
DateNovember 20, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

