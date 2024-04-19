NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
5 Kreuzer 1808 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight1,95 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,975 g
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC4,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination5 Kreuzer
- Year1808
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintDarmstadt
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
Сondition
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections