5 Kreuzer 1808 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 5 Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

