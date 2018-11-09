NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1816 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,295)
- Weight1,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC91,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1816
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2353 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 7, 2018.
Сondition
Where to sell?
