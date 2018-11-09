flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1816 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 3 Kreuzer 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,295)
  • Weight1,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC91,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1816
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2353 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 7, 2018.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 9, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
