3 Kreuzer 1816 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2353 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 7, 2018.

Сondition VF (1)