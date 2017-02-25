NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1815 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,295)
- Weight1,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC675,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1815
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
