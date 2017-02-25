flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1815 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 3 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,295)
  • Weight1,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC675,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1815
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of Frederick AugustusCoins of Nassau in 1815All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions