3 Kreuzer 1813 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (4)