NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1813 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,295)
- Weight1,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC506,240
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1813
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
