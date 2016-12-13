flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1813 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 3 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,295)
  • Weight1,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC506,240

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1813
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Hess Divo - December 13, 2016
SellerHess Divo
DateDecember 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 25, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

