NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1811 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,295)
- Weight1,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC269,760
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1811
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
