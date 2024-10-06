flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1811 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 3 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,295)
  • Weight1,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC269,760

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1811
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 9, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
SellerGrün
DateMay 25, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 29, 2025
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 29, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of Frederick AugustusCoins of Nassau in 1811All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions