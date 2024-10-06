3 Kreuzer 1811 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (2)