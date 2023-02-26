flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1809 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 3 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,295)
  • Weight1,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC10,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5263 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateNovember 30, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

