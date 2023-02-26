NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1809 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,295)
- Weight1,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3894 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC10,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintDarmstadt
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5263 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections