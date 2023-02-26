3 Kreuzer 1809 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5263 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition VF (3) F (1)