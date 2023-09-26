flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

20 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - September 27, 2005
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
SellerKünker
DateJune 26, 2002
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

